Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,202. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.37. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9472924 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

In other news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

