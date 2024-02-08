Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $46.50 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 767,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,541. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $391,679,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

