Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $23.04 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.