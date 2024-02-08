Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.49% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,635. The firm has a market cap of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.68. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

