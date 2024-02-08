Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

GPN opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

