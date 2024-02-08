Burney Co. Buys 431 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

