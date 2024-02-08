Burney Co. Buys 431 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Disney stock rising: The house of mouse is back!
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.