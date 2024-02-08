Burney Co. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $453.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.73 and a 200-day moving average of $455.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

