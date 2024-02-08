Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.15% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.