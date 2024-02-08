Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $158.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.