Burney Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

