Burney Co. Sells 1,054 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

