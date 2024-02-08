Burney Co. Sells 114,648 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,648 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 527,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 369,806 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,203 shares of company stock worth $513,655. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

