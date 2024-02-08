Burney Co. Sells 7,053 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 622,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $596.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

