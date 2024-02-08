Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $116.79.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

