Cable One, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $52.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Cable One stock opened at $491.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One has a 12-month low of $488.90 and a 12-month high of $825.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

