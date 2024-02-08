Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $27.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

