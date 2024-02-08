Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

