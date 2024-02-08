Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.