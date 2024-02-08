Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 338,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.