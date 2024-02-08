Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
