Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.