Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
CCD stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
