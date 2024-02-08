Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
