Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

