Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
CHW opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.