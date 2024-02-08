Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

CHW opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

