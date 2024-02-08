Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 12,171 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 490,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,677. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

