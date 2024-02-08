Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 23,808 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 621,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

