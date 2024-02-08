Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 6,639 RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

RH traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $256.52. 150,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,946. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.54 and its 200 day moving average is $293.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.