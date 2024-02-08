Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

