Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,621 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Masonite International worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.