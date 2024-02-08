Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 217,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 75,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,862. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $860.80 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joan Kai Chow acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,685. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

