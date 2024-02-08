Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 14,888 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $22,832,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 191,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,491,000 after buying an additional 149,425 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.5 %

HELE traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

