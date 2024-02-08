Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 32,510 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 620,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

