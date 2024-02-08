Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 608.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. 1,120,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

