Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.7 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.95. 27,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

