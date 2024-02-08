Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,095 shares of company stock worth $1,961,184. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $110.65. The company had a trading volume of 220,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

