Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 7,580 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ICU Medical by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 79,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

