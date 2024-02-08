Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 46,831 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %
POR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 225,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
