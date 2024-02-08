Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.15% of Hello Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 870,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

