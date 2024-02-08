Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 4.4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.76. Approximately 99,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 391,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Camtek by 24,285.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Camtek by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

