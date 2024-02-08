Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 8,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $569,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 942,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,663. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

