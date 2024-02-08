Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,941 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.30% of Avantor worth $470,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 2,246,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

