Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,941 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.30% of Avantor worth $470,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor Trading Down 2.0 %
AVTR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 2,246,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Avantor
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.