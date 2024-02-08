Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $390,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 918,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

