Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,586,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,419,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $458.05. 991,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,907. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

