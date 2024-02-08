Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $350.98 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of T-Mobile US worth $350,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

TMUS stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,835. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

