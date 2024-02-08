Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 429,650 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,650 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.82% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $730,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 909,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,684. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

