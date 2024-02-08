Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 53,861 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53,861 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.71% of Palo Alto Networks worth $516,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 345,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,980. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $371.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

