Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Acquires 6,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00.

CNR opened at C$173.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$174.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$178.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

