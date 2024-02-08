Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
See Also
