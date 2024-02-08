Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $51.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

