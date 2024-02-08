Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.78

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 10857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

