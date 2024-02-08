Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
