Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

