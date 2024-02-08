CDW Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

CDW Stock Up 3.1 %

CDW stock opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.45. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

